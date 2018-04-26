Your guide to an exciting weekend in the D

If you want to know what's happening around the D this weekend, we got you covered. Rich Rice the founder of the local event planning company Detroit by Design, to tell us all about what's happening around the D!

Thursday, April 26th through Saturday, April 28th is the first Robotics Championship. This is a world competition being held right here in Detroit. More than 500 teams for 40 countries will take part in various competitions at both Cobo Center and Ford Field. All events will be open to the public.

If you're looking to mellow out this weekend our friends at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe have some fresh music on tap. The Sean Dobbins Trio will be playing Thursday, April 26th through Sunday, April 29th. Reservations are recommended. For more information visit DirtyDogJazz.com

Some local Olympians are going to be skating at Little Caesars Arena! The event is called 'Stars on Ice.' It features Metro Detroit Gold Medalists, Charlie White and Meryl Davis. Plus a local Bronze Medalist from the 2018 Olympics, Alex and Maia Shibutani. This is all happening at Little Caesars Arena 7:30 P.M. Saturday, April 28th. Tickets start at $30.

