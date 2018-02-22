Your Guide To This Weekend In The D

Everybody get set for the weekend! Our friend Rich Rice, founder of event planning company Detroit By Design, joined us to talk about what's happening around the D this weekend.

There's a big event in Novi for kids,both young and old, this weekend. The Great Train Show is the only coast-to-coast model train show in the country and it's at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this Saturday and Sunday, February 24th and February 25th. It's great for families, hobbyists, and anyone who likes trains. There are huge fully operating model train exhibits.

If you have spring fever and you're ready for some boating there's no better place than the Detroit Boat Show at Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit. The weekend of February 23rd is the last weekend for the boat show and they have boats of all kinds, accessories, interactive attractions, and even Twiggy the Water-skiing Squirrel.

In Ann Arbor this weekend there is a special event at The Ark. The 31st Storytelling Festival is this Saturday February 24th at 7:30 PM and it's for adults. Tickets at $24.

There's a great annual event in the Historic Palmer Woods neighborhood this weekend. It's the Palmer Woods Music in Homes event. Listen to great jazz and world music in a unique setting in a home in Detroit's Historic Palmer Woods Neighborhood. It's in its 11th year. The even includes dinner and a concert!

Our Friends at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe In Grosse Pointe have a big act this weekend! The Four Freshman have shows Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th at the one and only Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Gross Pointe. Tickets are $40.