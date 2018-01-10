Your Plan To Clear The Clutter

Want to get a fresh start on the new year and de-clutter your life? Today on the show we had Andrea Wolf join us from Organize Detroit to show us some solutions. To begin to de-clutter, grab your garbage bags and start to take the things that you don't need and place them in the bags for donation or trash. After you clear the clutter, you can start to organize. Andrea brought a few examples with her like interchangeable bins to keep in your home.

To avoid the build up of clutter every week, get comfortable with making the decision to get rid of things that you don't need.

To find more of Andrea's clutter solutions, visit their website.