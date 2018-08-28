Pocket change makes a big difference in these animals' lives

Some people say pocket change is a nuisance or they just toss it in a jar somewhere and forget about it. But there's a way your pocket change can make a big difference in the lives of animals looking for a loving home.

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society visited Live in the D to tell us more about an event that will help adoptable pets. The event is called the Million Penny Woofsit, where the hosts of Big Jim’s House on WCSX 94.7FM will collect pocket change from listeners. The goal is to raise $10,000 with donations going to the Michigan Humane Society.

Million Penny Woofsit will be held on Sept.5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the roof of the Vinsetta Garage restaurant on Woodward Avenue in Berkley.

Bailey also brought in Angel, a 12-week-old Labrador-retriever-hound mix puppy in need of a forever home. She will grow to be about 20 to 50 pounds, she’s super active, and needs to be with a family that is active as well.

Last week’s pet of the week, a cute tortoiseshell kitten named Jone , was quickly adopted into a forever home.

Jone's new family and whoever adopts this week's pet of the week will receive a $75 gift card to our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about this week's adorable pet, as well as other adoptable pets visit the Michigan Humane Society website at www.michiganhumane.org