Here's your shopping guide for Medicare

There's a shopping deadline looming and we're not talking about the holidays. We're talking about shopping for the right Medicare plan. Dr. Michael Genord and Margaret Anderson, from Health Alliance Plan (HAP), joined us in the studio to guide you as you shop for the right plan.

Anderson says that the deadline to pick a new plan is Friday, Dec. 7. HAP is really excited to have zero dollar co-pay plans and HAP will help you navigate thorough the shopping process. HAP brought a couple of examples to the studio to show what people should keep in mind while navigating.

They had a stethoscope to remind people they have a strong relationship with their primary care network, which will help their patients choose the right plan. They had a toothbrush and toothpaste to represent how important dental care is, dental care is imbedded in all of there Medicare advantage plans. Carrots to represent their vision benefit where members have access to free eyeglasses and free exams.

One of the great things they added to their benefits this year is over the counter drugs. Like band aids, aspirins etc.. members can actually access these items from a catalog and get theses items included in their plan.

Anderson and Genord also wanted to talk about Medicare advantage because members receive a much lower cost and a richer benefit. Anderson says If you're picking a plan for the first time you should consider all your options. They have a simple to use online shopping tool, or they have representatives available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday to talk to as well.

You can learn more about the HAP Medicare Solutions and find the plan that's best for you by calling: 800 971 7878 or visit their website http://hap.org/compare.