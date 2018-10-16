Broadway star Todrick Hall talks 'Chicago' with Jason, Tati

The Broadway hit "Chicago the Musical" opens tonight at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. It's the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Todrick Hall is making a special guest appearance and bringing on the "razzle dazzle" as Billy Flynn for a few special shows in Detroit.

He joined both Jason Carr and Tati Amare on "Live in the D" to talk about the show's run in Detroit.

He said this is one of the first musicals he saw and he fell in love with the show. He said he's been doing Broadway since he was 20 years old and nothing compares to a Broadway show.

Hall said he has loved his visit to Detroit. He has shopped at Somerset and loves the people of the city.

"Chicago the Musical" opens Tuesday at the Fisher Theatre and runs through Oct. 21. Tickets start at $39 and are available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office.