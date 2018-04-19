LIVE: 2018 NFL regular season schedule release rumor mill

The NFL will release its 2018 regular season schedule on Thursday night. Here's the latest news and rumors on the big reveal.

What you need to know about NFL schedule release:

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Where to watch: NFL Network

The schedule will be announced exclusively on NFL Network during the 2018 NFL Schedule Release Presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday as part of a two-hour long special. The special will be hosted by Scott Hanson and feature NFL Network analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Follow the latest NFL schedule release rumors below:

