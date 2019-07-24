Top Local Stories
Could these Detroit Tigers finish with a worse record than the 2003 team?
Sports
Democratic presidential candidates forum held in Detroit
Politics
Judge: Michigan teens in fatal rock-throwing will get adult sentences
News
Strawberry desserts to sweeten your summer
Chevy In The D
LIVE STREAM: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress
Politics
Happy birthday, Detroit! Here's 11 things we love about our city
Detroit
Detroit police: Gas station clerk shoots at potato chips thief after argument
News
8 Detroit Lions players to watch in training camp, preseason
Sports
You've been making s'mores wrong this whole time
Food
Live
LIVE CAM: Chrysalis
Posted: 1:18 PM, July 24, 2019
Updated: 1:18 PM, July 24, 2019
A live view of a chrysalis.
LOCAL NEWS
A guide to Mo Pop 2019
