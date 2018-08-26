LIVE: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to speak on mass shooting

A shooting occured at a downtown shopping-dining complex in Jacksonville on Aug. 26, 2018.

Authorities in Florida are reporting a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at the Jacksonville Landing.

WJXT is reporting that four people are dead and several other people were wounded at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office has said that one suspect is dead, and they are unsure if there is a second suspect but they are still searching the area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is using Twitter and Facebook to tell people to stay away from the area.

We are tracking this story.

