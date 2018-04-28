LIVE STREAM: 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner with comedian Michelle Wolf

WASHINGTON - The 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner is set for April 28 in Washington D.C. You can watch it live here.

The annual dinner is traditionally attended by the President and First Lady as well as many other senior government officials and members of the press corps. President Trump will not attend the dinner.

Proceeds from the dinner support the association's year-round work as well as scholarships for aspiring journalists and awards recognizing excellence in the profession.

Who's the host?

Comedian Michelle Wolf will be the entertainer at the WHCA's annual dinner on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Wolf is the host of a newly announced show on Netflix, which comes on the heels of her highly reviewed HBO special. She is also known for her acclaimed work as a contributor on Comedy Central's Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

What time does it start?

C-Span will be streaming at 9:30 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the dinner?

The dinner airs on C-Span. You can stream it online here. You can also watch on YouTube, starting at 8 p.m.

You can watch the YouTube stream of the White House Correspondents' Dinner below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.