LIVE STREAM: AG Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Committee hearing

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies at a hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2019 funding request and budget justification for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sessions: Help for North Carolina fighting opioids continues

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the federal government will keep arming state and local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina with the tools they need to reduce opioid abuse.

Sessions made the comments Tuesday while visiting Raleigh and the federal prosecutor’s office for eastern North Carolina. He highlighted drug-related prosecutions going on nationally and in North Carolina. A federal jury recently convicted a physician with a Robeson County practice for unlawfully distributing Oxycodone.

Sessions says ending the drug crisis is a top priority for President Donald Trump’s administration.

The attorney general also announced at his speech efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration to limit production by manufacturers that may be misusing opioids, as well as an agreement with states to share prescription drug information.

