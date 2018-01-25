LIVE STREAM: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update Doomsday clock

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live international news conference to announce whether the minute hand of the iconic "Doomsday Clock" will be adjusted.

Watch it LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.

In January 2017, the Doomsday Clock's minute hand crept forward by 30 seconds, to two and half minutes before midnight, the closest it has been to midnight since the 1950s.

For the first time, the Doomsday Clock was influenced by statements from an incoming US President, Donald Trump, regarding the proliferation and the prospect of actually using nuclear weapons.

