Watch live coverage as a Colorado trail runner who survived a mountain lion attack speaks to reporters for the first time.

The man was on the West Ridge Trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins when he was attacked by a mountain lion in early February.

He killed the cat with his bare hands.

