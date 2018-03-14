LIVE STREAM: Coverage of National Walkout Day in America as students protest gun violence

From Maine to Hawaii, students planned to walk out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month’s massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Live coverage of the walkout will begin at 9:30 a.m. with live look-ins on several walkouts around the country.

More Headlines

Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

In nearly 3,000 protests nationwide, students from the elementary to college level are taking up the call in a variety of ways. Some planned roadside rallies to honor shooting victims and protest violence. Others were to hold demonstrations in school gyms or on football fields. In Massachusetts and Georgia and Ohio, students said they’ll head to the statehouse to lobby for new gun regulations.

The coordinated walkouts were loosely organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, which brought thousands to Washington, D.C., last year. The group urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting -- and suggested demands for lawmakers, including an assault weapons ban and mandatory background checks for all gun sales.

“Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence,” the group said on its website.

Here's what the organizing group is asking students and school leaders to do:

Wear all orange (color for movement) to show solidarity

Walk-Out on same day at same time across all time zones for a designated amount of time: 17 minutes for 17 students killed in Parkland, Fla.

in Parkland, Fla. 10 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. MT, 10 a.m. PT

Students can walk outside of their school or walk out the classroom into a hallway

Encourage schools to host an assembly discussing the issue of gun violence before/after walk-out

Students can host sign-making get-togethers for the walk-out.

Write letters to Congress urging them to take action to keep schools safe.

The group is reminding those who are choosing to participate that "all actions must be inclusive and non-violent, and uphold the Women's March Unity Principles."

As for the push for action on guns, the group wants students and teachers to demand the following from Congress:

Ban Assault Weapons Ban and High Capacity Magazines

Expand Background Checks to All Gun Sales

Pass Federal Gun Violence Restraining Order Law

Fund government research on gun violence

Promote Safe Storage

Free speech advocates geared up for battles.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued advice for students, saying schools can’t legally punish them more harshly because of the political nature of their message. In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, some lawyers said they will provide free legal help to students who are punished. The ACLU of Georgia’s guidance letters to districts said “The United States Supreme Court has long held that students do not ‘shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate’.”

This nationwide action is one of several protests planned for coming weeks. The March for Our Lives rally for school safety is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital on March 24, its organizers said. And another round of school walkouts is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

After the walkout Wednesday, some students in Massachusetts say they plan to rally outside the Springfield headquarters of Smith & Wesson, where students and religious leaders are expected to call on the gun maker to help reduce gun violence.

At Case Elementary School in Akron, Ohio, a group of fifth-graders organized a walkout with the help of teachers after seeing parallels in a video they watched about youth marches for civil rights in 1963. Case instructors said 150 or more students will line a sidewalk along a nearby road, carrying posters with the names of Parkland victims.

The walkouts have drawn support from companies including media conglomerate Viacom, which said it will pause programming on MTV, BET and all its other networks for 17 minutes during the walkouts, and allow students to temporarily take over MTV’s social media accounts.

In suburban Atlanta, one of Georgia’s largest school systems announced that students who participate might face unspecified consequences.

But some vowed to walk out anyway, understanding that accepting punishments is part of what can make civil disobedience powerful.

“Change never happens without backlash,” said Kara Litwin, a senior at Pope High School in the Cobb County School District.

The possibility of being suspended “is overwhelming, and I understand that it’s scary for a lot of students,” said Lian Kleinman, a junior at Pope High. “For me personally this is something I believe in, this is something I will go to the ends of the Earth for.”

Other schools sought a middle ground, offering “teach-ins” or group discussions on gun violence and working to keep things safe. Officials at Boston Public Schools said they arranged a day of observance Wednesday with a variety of activities “to provide healthy and safe opportunities for students to express their views, feelings and concerns.” Students who don’t want to participate could bring a note from a parent to opt out.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.