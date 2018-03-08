LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Duggan, Dan Gilbert speak at Pancakes and Politics event

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and billionaire developer Dan Gilbert will be speaking at this year's Pancakes and Politics event.
The topic will be "The Challenges of Building a World Class City."
The forum starts at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Detroit Athletic Club.
