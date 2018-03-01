LIVE STREAM: Detroit Regional Chamber's 2018 Detroit Policy Conference

DETROIT - At the the Detroit Regional Chamber's 2018 Detroit Policy Conference on Thursday more than 60 speakers will take the stage at MotorCity Casino Hotel, offering insight on the need for civility in public discourse, communities and the workplace.

Sessions will highlight examples of people and projects that have put differences aside and moved Detroit forward through civility.

The Conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The centerpiece session featuring Detroit Policy Chief James Craig and Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti will begin at 12:50 p.m.



A full conference agenda is available here.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.