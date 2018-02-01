LIVE STREAM: Groundhog Day 2018: Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Punxsutawney, Penn. - Will the world's most famous groundhog, 'Punxsutawney Phil', see his shadow or will we have six-more-weeks of winter?

Coverage of Groundhog Day 2018 from Pennsylvania will begin around 6 a.m. - You can watch it LIVE above.

Last year, Celebrity ground hog Punxsutawney Phil awoke to see his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Some history behind Groundhog Day and Phil

The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The groundhog's prediction is typically contained in a short poem, sometimes referencing current events or -- when the nearby Pittsburgh Steelers are participating -- a comment on the Super Bowl, which usually follows a few days later.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times -- including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

