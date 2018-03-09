LIVE STREAM: Implosion of Savanna-Sabula bridge over the Mississippi River

The Savanna-Sabula bridge over the Mississippi River, connecting Illinois and Iowa, comes crashing down.

Watch it live at 11:30 a.m. ET right here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Here's some background from John A Weeks III:

The Savanna crossing has a very long and winding causeway from the west, perhaps 6 miles long, before this elegant truss structure crosses the main channel of the river. The city of Sabula, Iowa, is located on an island about halfway across the causeway.

This is likely the least busy upper Mississippi River crossing, at least the least busy of any crossing south of the Twin Cities. In fact, I was able to park on the roadway to take many of these photos. While the bridge is free today, it was a toll bridge until 1987, when the toll was 60 cents.

More here from Johnweeks.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.