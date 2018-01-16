LIVE STREAM: News conference on couple accused of torturing 13 children in California

PERRIS, Calif. - Officials in California give an update on the investigation into the alleged torture of 13 children in a Perris home.

A house of horrors was discovered Tuesday in California when one of 13 children held captive escaped and alerted police.

Police said a 17-year-old girl, who appeared to be 10 years old because she was so emaciated, escaped the home in Perris, California, and called 911.

She told police her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive in the home. When authorities investigated, they were horrified by what they found.

Officials said they found some of the other 12 siblings bound and shackled to their beds in foul-smelling rooms.

The siblings ranged in age from 2 to 29 years old. Police thought they were all juveniles at first, because they were so malnourished.

It turned out seven of the victims were adults, police said.

Parents David Turpin, 57, and Louis Turpin, 49, couldn't immediately explain the situation, officials said. They're charged with torture and child endangerment.

When the children were taken from the house Sunday morning, neighbors said they looked so pale it appeared they had never seen the sun.

The children were taken to a hospital to be treated and fed. Police said they told them they were starving.

The home's address reportedly finds it's listed as the Sandcastle day school, and David Turpin is listed as the principal. Police are still investigating the situation and how the 17-year-old girl escaped.

