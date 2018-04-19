LIVE STREAM: Oklahoma City bombing service held at National Memorial Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY - Family members, survivors and first responders gather for a remembrance ceremony of the Oklahoma City bombing at the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Oklahoma City Bombing

April 19 marks the anniversary of the 1995 domestic terrorist truck bombing on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The attack killed 168 people and injured more than 650 more. It was the worst act of homegrown terrorism in the nation’s history.

Coming on the heels of the World Trade Center bombing in New York two years earlier, the media and many Americans immediately assumed that the attack was the handiwork of Middle Eastern terrorists. The FBI, meanwhile, quickly arrived at the scene and began supporting rescue efforts and investigating the facts. Beneath the pile of concrete and twisted steel were clues. And the FBI was determined to find them.

It didn’t take long. On April 20, the rear axle of the Ryder truck was located, which yielded a vehicle identification number that was traced to a body shop in Junction City, Kansas. Employees at the shop helped the FBI quickly put together a composite drawing of the man who had rented the van. Agents showed the drawing around town, and local hotel employees supplied a name: Tim McVeigh.

