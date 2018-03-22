LIVE STREAM: Parkland survivors, lawmakers hold rally to push for gun safety legislation

Parkland survivors, advocates, congressional lawmakers, and law enforcement urge Congress to pass critical gun safety legislation ahead of March for Our Lives.

You can watch the event live at 12:30 p.m. EST on ClickOnDetroit.com:

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

Representative Salud Carbajal (CA-24)

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President Kris Brown

Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Managing Director Debbie Weir, Moms Demand Action

Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Executive Director Robyn Thomas

Dr. Jeffrey Swanson, Mental Health Expert, Duke University

David Hogg, Student, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Aalayah Eastmond, Student, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Diana Perri Haneski, Librarian, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

