LIVE STREAM: Parkland survivors, lawmakers hold rally to push for gun safety legislation

Parkland survivors, advocates, congressional lawmakers, and law enforcement urge Congress to pass critical gun safety legislation ahead of March for Our Lives.
- Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)
- Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
- Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)
- Representative Salud Carbajal (CA-24)
- Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer
- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
- Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
- Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President Kris Brown
- Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Managing Director Debbie Weir, Moms Demand Action
- Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Executive Director Robyn Thomas
- Dr. Jeffrey Swanson, Mental Health Expert, Duke University
- David Hogg, Student, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
- Aalayah Eastmond, Student, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
- Diana Perri Haneski, Librarian, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
