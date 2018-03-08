LIVE STREAM: Pres. Trump holds Cabinet meeting (3/8/17)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will host a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at the White House.

You can watch it live at 11:30 a.m. here on ClickOnDetroit.

Uncertainty persists as Trump readies tariff plan rollout

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is preparing to announce tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that would offer temporary exemptions to Canada and Mexico, a shift that could soften the blow amid threats of retaliation by trading partners. Opponents of the tariffs spent Thursday engaged in last-minute lobbying to blunt the impact.

White House officials said specifics of Trump’s plan remained fluid Thursday, and it was unclear when the tariffs would be finalized. Administration officials have sought to iron out how certain national security “carve-outs” might be put in place to lessen the economic impact of the tariffs.

The process of announcing the penalties has been the subject of an intense debate and chaotic exchanges within the White House, pitting hard-liners against free trade advocates such as outgoing economic adviser Gary Cohn aiming to add more flexibility for U.S. trading partners.

The fight over tariffs comes amid intense turmoil in the West Wing, which has seen waves of departures and negative news stories that have left Trump increasingly isolated in the Oval Office, according to two senior officials speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking. Trump was still hearing last-minute pleas from opponents of the tariff plan, and White House officials said they couldn’t predict how the day would shake out.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.