LIVE STREAM: Pres. Trump joins panel discussion at Generation Next Summit

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will participate in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit on Thursday afternoon.
The event feed will begin at 1 p.m. while Trump is set to participate at 2:15. Joining the panel:
- Alex Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor
- • Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education
- • General John Kelly, Chief of Staff
- • Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President
- • Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Communications Advisor
- • Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President
- • Sarah Flores, Director of Communications, DOJ
