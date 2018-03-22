Live

LIVE STREAM: Pres. Trump joins panel discussion at Generation Next Summit

By Ken Haddad

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will participate in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit on Thursday afternoon.

The event feed will begin at 1 p.m. while Trump is set to participate at 2:15. Joining the panel:

  •  Alex Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor
  • • Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education
  • • General John Kelly, Chief of Staff
  • • Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President
  • • Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Communications Advisor
  • • Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President
  • • Sarah Flores, Director of Communications, DOJ

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.