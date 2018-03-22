LIVE STREAM: Pres. Trump joins panel discussion at Generation Next Summit

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will participate in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit on Thursday afternoon.

The event feed will begin at 1 p.m. while Trump is set to participate at 2:15. Joining the panel:

Alex Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor

• Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education

• General John Kelly, Chief of Staff

• Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President

• Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Communications Advisor

• Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President

• Sarah Flores, Director of Communications, DOJ

