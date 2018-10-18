LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump holds rally in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 18

MISSOULA, MT. - President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Missoula, Montana on Thursday night, Oct. 18, 2018.

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals court to dismiss or delay a former “Apprentice” contestant’s claim that he defamed her by calling her a liar after she accused him of unwanted kissing and groping.

Arguments are set for Thursday afternoon in a New York state appellate court weighing Summer Zervos’ lawsuit. It concerns remarks Trump made as a candidate in 2016 after Zervos came forward to say he’d subjected her to unwanted advances nearly a decade earlier.

Trump’s lawyers have argued the case shouldn’t go forward, at least while he’s in office. They also have said his comments were opinions he had a First Amendment right to express in the course of politics — an argument similar to one that got porn actress Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump dismissed Monday by a federal judge in California.

