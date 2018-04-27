LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump hosts Team USA after 2018 Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump hosts a celebration for Team USA following the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 2018 U.S. Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams will both visit the White House on Friday morning, but many athletes will be skipping the photo op with President Trump.

Lindsey Vonn, Erin Hamlin, Adam Rippon and Chloe Kim, among others, won't be appearing with Trump.

