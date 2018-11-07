LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds post-election press conference on Nov. 7

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will address the media in a post-election press conference on Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

Dem gains threaten Trump agenda, even without ‘blue wave’

Democrats have regained control of the House from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the midterm elections, powered by a suburban revolt that has threatened what’s left of the president’s governing agenda.

But the GOP added to its Senate edge and prevailed in some key races for governor Tuesday, beating back the potential of big Democratic gains across the board. The “blue wave” that some had feared from Election Day never fully materialized.

The mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Trump’s presidency showed the limits of his hard-line immigration rhetoric in America’s evolving political landscape, where college-educated voters in the suburbs rejected his warnings of a migrant “invasion.” But blue-collar voters and rural America embraced his aggressive talk and stances.

The new Democratic House majority will end Republican dominance in Washington for the final two years of Trump’s first term with major questions looming about health care, immigration and government spending.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who would be in line to become the next speaker, spoke of “a new day in America.”

But the Democrats’ edge is narrow. With 218 seats needed for a majority, Democrats have won 219 and the Republicans 193, with winners undetermined in 23 races.

