LIVE STREAM: President Trump meets Queen Elizabeth for tea

LONDON - LIVE at noon: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania head to Windsor Castle to meet with Queen Elizabeth and have tea.

Trump is in London, where his day started with a viewing of a military demonstration before he went to meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, May's country house.

The meetings were expected to be unusually tense after Trump trashed May's Brexit plans in a diplomacy-wrecking interview with The Sun newspaper that published late Thursday night.

The president will also be paying a visit to Windsor Castle where he and first lady Melania Trump will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Large anti-Trump protests are expected to follow Trump throughout the day.



