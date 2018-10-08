LIVE STREAM: President Trump speaks at police convention in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Trump travels to Orlando, Florida for the International Association of Chiefs of Police convention on Monday afternoon.

Trump touts 'historic night' at rally after Kavanaugh confirmation

President Donald Trump touted "a historic night" during a rally in Kansas Saturday that came hours after the Senate confirmed Trump's second Supreme Court appointment, Brett Kavanaugh.

"I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people and our beloved Constitution," Trump told thousands of supporters in Topeka.

One month from November's midterm elections, Trump told his supporters that after the Kavanaugh confirmation fight, "we have been energized." He warned of the "profound stakes" of elections in which Democrats hope to ride a wave of anti-Trump fervor to congressional majorities.

"You don't hand matches to an arsonist, and you don't give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that's what they've become," he said.

Using his typical attacks over immigration, Trump cast Democrats as "the party of crime."

"Just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtain the power they so desperately want and crave," Trump said.

He took indirect aim at the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, praising the "incredible Republican senators for refusing to back down in the face of the Democrats' shameless campaign of political and personal destruction."

"Since right from the moment we announced, radical Democrats launched a disgraceful campaign to resist, obstruct, delay, demolish and destroy, right from the beginning," Trump said. "Brett Kavanaugh is a man of great character and intellect."

