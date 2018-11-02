LIVE STREAM: President Trump speaks at rally in Indianapolis on Nov. 2

INDIANAPOLIS - President Donald Trump will speak at a rally on Friday, Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Watch the event live at 7:15 p.m. EST right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Video of cop killer becomes Trump campaign push

President Donald Trump says a video he tweeted showing a Mexican migrant in a courtroom smiling and boasting about killing police officers is tough “but correct.”

The video, which both Democrats and Republicans have denounced as a racist campaign tactic, has taken a central role in Trump’s closing midterm election argument. It comes amid a frenzy of hardline immigration proposals pushed out by Trump in the final stages of the campaign, including sending troops to the border and revoking birthright citizenship.

The ad is reminiscent of the infamous “Willie Horton” ad about a black man who raped a woman while out of prison on a weekend furlough. The ad, condemned as racist, was used in 1988 against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, who supported the furlough program when he was governor of Massachusetts.

“I don’t view it as the Willie Horton ad at all,” the president told The Washington Times in an interview published Friday. “I think it’s just an ad where somebody is a bad guy, came in illegally, twice, and we can’t do that.”

The widows of two police officers the Mexican immigrant murdered were invited to Trump’s 2017 address to Congress. The conservative Breitbart News chronicled Luis Bracamontes’ conviction and death sentence.

