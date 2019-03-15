LIVE STREAM: President Trump to deliver remarks in Oval Office

WASHINGTON - President Trump will deliver remarks in the Oval Office at 3:30pm ET, White House says.

Watch the remarks in the video player above.

Trump poised to wield veto pen over border order

President Donald Trump is poised to issue the first veto of his presidency after a dozen defecting Republicans joined Senate Democrats to block the national emergency he’d declared at the border. That declaration was an effort to circumvent Congress to secure more money for his southern border wall.

The bill was hand-delivered to the White House around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. And Trump made clear how he plans to respond, tweeting the word “VETO!” in all-caps moments after Thursday’s vote.

White House spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp would not say when the veto would happen, but told reporters Friday Trump is “doing what he believes is his constitutional duty, which is to protect the American people.”

She also says the president “is incredibly disappointed” with Republicans who voted against him.

