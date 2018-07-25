LIVE STREAM: Sec. Mike Pompeo testifies before Senate on US and Russia

WASHINGTON - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Full committee hearing on "An Update on American Diplomacy to Advance Our National Security Strategy."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify. The hearing will start at 3 p.m. EST right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Pompeo: Look forward to testifying about Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he looks forward to testifying before Congress about the U.S. relationship with Russia.

Pompeo said at a news conference with Australian officials in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday that history will show the world benefited from President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pompeo is scheduled to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. He said he would discuss the Trump administration’s unequaled efforts to push back against Russia.

While standing next to Putin, Trump last week openly questioned his own intelligence agencies’ conclusions that Moscow tried to tip the scales of the 2016 election in his favor. The remarks sparked widespread criticism, including from members of Trump’s own party.

Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Australia’s foreign and defense ministers reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearizing North Korea and touted the strong relationship between the two countries during a joint news conference at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

