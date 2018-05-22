LIVE STREAM: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosts roundtable on school safety after Santa Fe shooting

AUSTIN, Texas. - Gov Abbott's first roundtable to discuss school safety will be held Tuesday at the Texas Capitol.

Texas governor vows to look at school safety after attack

The mass shooting at a Texas high school Friday led to promises from the state’s top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on the table.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch advocate for gun rights, said at a news conference after authorities say a student killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, near Houston, that he will start holding “round table” discussions on guns and school safety issues starting next week.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families,” Abbott said. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure that this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who has been a staunchly pro-gun throughout his political career, added his own sentiments, though he didn’t suggest that gun restrictions might help: “There’ve been too damn many of these. Texas has seen too many of these.”

Calls for tighter gun controls surged in other parts of the country after the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a former student killed 17 people, but they barely registered in gun-loving Texas, where more than 1 million residents are licensed to carry handguns.

