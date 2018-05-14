LIVE STREAM: Trump Administration set to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM - The Trump Administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Monday morning.

The US delegation at the dedication ceremony includes Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Critics say the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could make a region already struggling with four ongoing conflicts all the more combustible. And they argue it marks the end of the US role as an "honest broker" in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

16 Palestinians killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening

Sixteen Palestinians were killed during protests in Gaza on Monday, hours before the new U.S. embassy was due to officially open in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

The first victim to be named was Anas Hamdan Qdeih, a 21-year-old, who was shot dead east of Khan Younis, according to the Ministry, on a day of mass demonstrations along the Gaza border.

The Ministry said more than 500 had suffered injuries.

The Israeli army air-dropped leaflets over Gaza warning people not to approach the fence that separates Gaza from Israel.

More than 50 people have been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers since the latest wave of protests began in March, according to a CNN count based on the Palestinian Ministry of Health figures.

Demonstrators say they want to highlight their right to return to homes lost by their ancestors during the war that accompanied the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

Israel says the demonstrations are orchestrated by Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza.

