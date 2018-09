GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Vice President Mike Pence will tour the Mill Steel Company in Grand Rapids and speak at 1:45 p.m. on President Trump's tax reforms.

Pence visited Michigan a couple of weeks ago to campaign for Republican Senate candidate John James.

