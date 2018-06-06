LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing (6/6/2018)

WASHINGTON - The White House will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon with press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., EST - you can watch it LIVE here on ClickOnDetroit.com. Larry Kudlow is expected to appear to speak on the G7 summit.

Here are some other headlines from around Washington:

Trump declares primaries delivered ‘great night’ for GOP

With the prospect of a “blue wave” in the November elections, Republicans and Democrats appeared to have escaped embarrassment Wednesday after primaries across eight states.

President Donald Trump cast the night as a win for Republicans. “So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave,” he tweeted Wednesday morning, hailing what he called “the Trump impact.”

While some California contests remained too close to call, Republicans avoided disaster in the race for governor by nominating business executive John Cox to the November ballot. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson, a Democrat, easily captured the top spot in Tuesday’s unique top-two primary system while Cox finished second, putting to rest GOP fears that no Republican would qualify for the deeply Democratic state’s top office.

Democrats were fighting to avoid a similar potential calamity in California’s many competitive House districts, considered critical in their quest seize control of Congress this fall. At least two of their best pickup opportunities in southern California may take days to be decided, but Democrats avoided being blocked from the ballot in the vast majority of the state’s top battlegrounds.

