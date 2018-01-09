LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing with Sarah Sanders (1/9/18)

WASHINGTON - The White House will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon with press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., EST - you can watch it LIVE here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Here are some other headlines from around Washington:

GOP officials, candidates stand by Trump in Tennessee visit

Tennessee Republican officials stood by President Donald Trump on stage Monday and much of the party’s congressional delegation rode Air Force One into Nashville for his speech to America’s farmers.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. Diane Black showed the range of Republicans who traveled with Trump and stood by him for an executive order signing at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention Monday.

In October, Corker charged that Trump had turned the White House into an “adult day care center” and was setting the U.S. “on the path to World War III.” His toughest criticisms came after he announced in September he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Trump hit back at Corker as a “lightweight” and charged that the former Chattanooga mayor and two-term senator “couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee.” Trump insultingly dubbed him “Liddle Bob Corker.”

If bad blood remains between the two, it didn’t show Monday. Trump handed Corker a marker he used to sign an executive order aimed at improving rural broadband access. The two talked about foreign policy on the flight in, Corker said.

“People don’t realize, we’ve been working together and talking together about numbers of issues for a long time,” Corker said. “All that’s being written is, like, old.”

Trump cruised to victory by 26 percentage points in Tennessee in 2016, though his poll numbers have slipped somewhat since. Republican hopefuls for Corker’s Senate seat and term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s job are making their support of Trump well-known.

Black, a Republican candidate for governor, said she’s proud of working with Trump on the budget and tax reform. Trump called her a “terrific woman.”

“I’ve had an incredible opportunity to work right there with the president, to be at the desk with him in talking about the issues and how we can bring those things together, and we will help the American people,” Black said.

Three of the four other leading Republican gubernatorial candidates also attended Trump’s talk Monday: former state Sen. Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessman and farmer Bill Lee.

Businessman Randy Boyd couldn’t attend due to prior commitments, but released a statement praising Trump’s executive order.

The order is aimed at easing the process to put private broadband infrastructure on federal property. Trump also signed a memorandum directing the Interior Department to work on a plan to increase access to their facilities for broadband deployment.

Trump also gave a shout out to U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who faces Stephen Fincher in the Republican primary for Corker’s seat, for rural broadband initiatives.

Across the street Monday, protesters and Trump supporters squared off in the rain in ponchos and under umbrellas.

AP source: Mueller conveys interest in questioning Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

The prospect of an interview with the president has come up in recent discussions between Mueller’s team and Trump lawyers, but no details have been worked out, including the scope of questions that the president would agree to answer if an interview were to actually take place, according to the person. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

When or even if an interview would occur was not immediately clear, nor were the terms for the interview or whether Trump’s lawyers would seek to narrow the range of questions or topics that prosecutors would cover. Trump’s lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller’s requests.

It’s not surprising that investigators would ultimately seek to interview the president given his role in several episodes under scrutiny by Mueller. Any interview of Trump would be a likely indication that the investigation was in its final stages — investigators typically look to interview main subjects in their inquiries near the end of a probe.

Mueller for months has led a team of prosecutors and agents investigating whether Russia and Trump’s Republican campaign coordinated to sway the 2016 election, and whether Trump has worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides, including by firing the FBI director, James Comey.

Comey has said that several months before he was dismissed, Trump told him he hoped he would end an investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Mueller’s team recently concluded a series of interviews with many current and former White House aides, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Four people have been charged so far, including Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on charges tied to foreign lobbying work.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment, as did Trump lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of being questioned by Mueller when asked about it at a news conference Saturday. He said there had been “no collusion” and “no crime.”

“But we have been very open,” Trump said. “We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed and it would have taken years. But you know, it’s sort of like, when you’ve done nothing wrong, let’s be open and get it over with.”

A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House doesn’t publicly discuss its conversations with Mueller but was continuing to cooperate “in order to facilitate the earliest possible resolution.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.