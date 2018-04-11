LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing with Sarah Sanders (4/11/2018)

WASHINGTON - The White House will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon with press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m., EST - you can watch it LIVE here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Here are some other headlines from around Washington:

Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

President Donald Trump insisted that all was “very calm and calculated” at the White House, even as he vented Wednesday about the Russia probe, complained about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and served noticed that “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles will be coming down on Syria.

Trump, who was so incensed by the FBI’s raid of his personal attorney’s office and hotel room that he’s privately pondered firing Rosenstein, let loose on Twitter Wednesday against the deputy attorney general and special counsel Robert Mueller. He said the Russia probe was “headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!”

Trump also tweeted: “No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!” And he insisted the White House was “Very calm and calculated.”

The raid, in which agents seized attorney Michael Cohen’s records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to five people familiar with the president’s views but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.