LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing with Sarah Sanders (7/30/2018)

WASHINGTON - The White House will hold a press briefing Monday afternoon with press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., EST - you can watch it LIVE here on ClickOnDetroit.com. (UPDATE: Briefing has been cancelled)

Here are some other headlines from around Washington:

ICE quest for detention sites puts Trump county on tightrope

The sermon had been preached, the last prayers offered. Now, Mike Yoder decided, the time had come to share unsettling news.

As congregants at Silverwood Mennonite Church chatted around a Sunday potluck spread, Yoder, a county commissioner for 13 years and a dairy farmer for much longer, huddled with Pastor Jeremy Shue at the edge of the hall. There was a very good chance, Yoder confided, that the nation’s newest immigration detention center would soon rise from a soybean field north of town.

“One of the only positives is that it would be less of a drive to protest,” Shue said.

Yoder needed no reminder of the potential for conflict. The Republican had paid close attention when nearly two-thirds of Elkhart County’s voters backed Donald Trump for president after a campaign in which he lambasted immigrants. He knew just as well that the politically mixed county seat and the largest local employers had made a place for thousands of immigrants from Mexico — a significant, but uncertain, number of them in the U.S. illegally.

It was a balancing act in this part of northern Indiana, founded on sometimes conflicting views about business and faith, community and law. And the proposal for a 1,200-bed detention center put decision-makers on the tightrope.

“It was like a microcosm of all the different issues of immigration,” Yoder said, “right here in this county.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.