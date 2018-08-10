Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at 4 here:

Nathaniel Abraham faces Oakland County judge

Nathaniel Abraham faced an Oakland County judge after being arrested on a charge of indecent exposure - an arrest that led to more charges.

Mother of 3-year-old killed in crash was allegedly driving drunk

The child's mother was allegedly driving drunk when she sped down the wrong side of 7 Mile Road and crashed into another vehicle at the Hayes Street intersection.

One year anniversary of deadly white supremacist march

City of Charlottesville has already declared a state of emergency. Officials expect crowds will gather to commemorate the death of Heather Heyer.

CVS recalls nasal spray

CVS is recalling a nasal spray sold nationwide at their drug stores.

