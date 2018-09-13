Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:​

Fitzgerald High School stabbing

Community in mourning after student stabbed, killed at a high school in Warren.

Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but it's still expected to be very dangerous due to its expansive wind field.

Australian girl refuses to stand for national anthem

School threatens Australian girl with suspension after she refuses to stand for the national anthem.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.