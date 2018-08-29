Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at 5 here:
Detroit public schools shut off water
Detroit public schools will start the year using bottled water in every school after tests revealed elevated lead and cooper levels in the drinking water.
A 4-year-old girl was killed when the go-kart she wsa riding in crashed into a parked car.
Fans share lessons from Aretha.
Off duty Detroit Firefighter funeral
Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered at a church along Woodward to say goodbye to Jack Wiley II.
Feds charge robbery crew in Oakland County
Feds say they're connected to five robberies in a month's span.
Vice President Pence stumps for John James in west Bloomfield
Republican Senate candidate John James got a big boost today.
Using hypnosis to battle opioid pain
A way to kick a painkiller habit before it even starts.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.