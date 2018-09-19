Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit public schools water test results

Elevated levels of copper and/or lead were found in 57 of 86 schools that were tested. Those numbers do not include the previous 10 schools where copper and/or lead was found.

Road work stoppage negotiations underway

There is progress to report in negotiations to end a three week work stoppage on critical road projects.

Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before testifying

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations.

Body found burned in vacant lot

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned lot in Detroit.

Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper has been released from prison

Wanda Barzee, one of two people who abducted 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002, was released from a Utah prison Wednesday.

Trump visits Carolinas

President Donald Trump arrived in flood-ravaged North and South Carolina on Wednesday to assess the federal response to Hurricane Florence, which drenched the state last week.

Diabetes report

Researchers found a hormone link between high blood pressure ad risk for diabetes.

Michigan is a good tipping state

Michigan is the tenth best in the nation in tipping.

