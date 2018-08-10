Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at Noon here:

3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash

Surveillance video shows a minivan speeding on the wrong side of 7 Mile Road just before it crashed Thursday evening.

Nathaniel Abraham arraigned

Nathaniel Abraham argued with a Pontiac judge throughout his arraignment for allegedly punching three deputies who were trying to arrest him for missing a court appearance in an indecent exposure case.

Father charged in starving death of infant daughter

A Kent County father charged in the death of his 10-month-old daughter defended himself from jail. He said he is being unfairly charged because of his strong faith.

Family speaks out after fatal hit-and-run

A grieving family is speaking out after a hit-and-run accident killed their loved one.

Police investigating at least 11 car break-ins

Police in Bloomfield Township uncovered several vehicle break-ins after finding personal items in the roadway.

Detroit Grand Prix staying on Belle Isle

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources finalized the terms of an agreement with the Detroit Grand Prix that will keep the event at Belle Isle Park for the next three years.

MDOT weekend construction

Road construction projects to be on the lookout for this weekend in Metro Detroit.

