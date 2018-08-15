Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at Noon here:

Detroit police officer dies two weeks after hit-and-run

A Detroit police officer struck in a hit-and-run earlier this month has died.

Man to be sentenced for fatal shooting during alleged dog attack

A Detroit man who pleaded guilty to a charge in connection to the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year is expected be sentenced Wednesday.

Man sentenced for fatal shooting of teen over basketball game

A 25-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday in the death of a 17-year-old boy during a fight over a basketball game.

Bill Schuette picks Lisa Posthumus Lyons as running mate

Lisa Posthumus Lyons, formerly a state representative and currently the Kent County clerk, will be Schuette's running mate.

Prayer service held for Aretha Franklin

A prayer service was held for Aretha Franklin at the church her father once ran.

Highway bridge collapse in Italy

A major section of the bridge partially collapsed on Tuesday, about two dozen people died.

Report: Unsafe levels of weed killer in oat products

Some types of oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars contain higher levels of a chemical found in the weed killer Roundup than what the Environmental Working Group considers safe, according to a report.

