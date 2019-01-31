Michigan Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan residents to turn heat down to 65 degrees or less

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a brief press conference Wednesday asking Michigan residents in the lower peninsula turn their heat down to 65 degrees or less starting Wednesday night until Friday at noon.

Video of the brief press conference is available above.

Utility companies DTE and Consumers Energy have also been asking residents to reduce their natural gas use.

DTE cited the stability of the energy grid in its request. It asked customers to turn their thermostat down and wear additional layers of clothing, minimize use of electronics and turn off unnecessary lights.

READ: DTE Energy asks customers to reduce energy use during extreme cold

Consumers Energy asked customers to reduce their natural gas use after a fire involving equipment at Consumers Energy's Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County occurred.

READ: Loud noise heard in Northern Macomb County was utility fire, officials say

READ: Consumers Energy asks public to reduce natural gas use during extreme cold

READ: Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop even further before massive weekend warmup

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.