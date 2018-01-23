WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers final State of the State address

LANSING - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will deliver his final State of the State address on Tuesday night in Lansing.

The speech is set for 7 p.m. ET - You can watch the speech on Local 4-WDIV or right here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

The speech will be the eighth and final address for Rick Snyder as governor of Michigan, after taking office in 2011.

Gov. Snyder is expected to speak on a number of topics, including taxes, insurance, education and water safety.

Take a look back:

Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his 7th State of the State Address

Gov. Rick Snyder's 2016 State of the State Address

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.