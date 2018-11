The NASA InSight spacecraft launches onboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas-V rocket, Saturday, May 5, 2018, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Watch live NASA TV coverage as InSight lander, which is designed to study Mars’ deep interior, is set to touch down on the red planet. This will be NASA's first attempt at landing on Mars since the Curiosity Rover in 2012.

You can watch live in the stream posted below.

