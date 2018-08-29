Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Thousands pay their respects to Aretha Franklin on first day of funeral visitation in Detroit

The first day of Aretha Franklin's visitation wrapped up Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Man crawls out of woods onto I-96 in Novi, attacks EMS worker trying to help him, police say

A man crawling from the woods onto I-96 in Novi attacked an EMS worker who was trying to help him, according to police.

Police identify bodies found in Clinton Township shed as search for victim's brother continues

Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case of two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Police: Drunk driver caused car fire, hourlong I-75 closure in Troy

A crash involving a drunk driver caused a car fire and freeway closure this past weekend in Troy.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.