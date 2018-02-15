Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

17 killed by heavily armed former student in shooting at Florida high school, police say

Thousands of students were sent home Wednesday from a high school in Florida after a former classmate showed up armed to kill.

Who is Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz?

Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man suspected of gunning down at least 17 people Wednesday at a Parkland, Florida, high school, had once been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Novi Ice Arena helps Olympic ice dancers from 5 different countries prepare

When ice dancers take the ice at the Winter Olympics, five teams will have a unique bond. Folks at the Novi Ice Arena are rooting for American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, but they're also cheering on the ice dancers from the Czech Republic, South Korea, Great Britain and Ukraine.

