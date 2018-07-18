Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

45-year-old woman dies in house fire on Detroit's northwest side

One person was killed Tuesday in a house fire on Detroit's northwest side, according to authorities.

Serial thieves arrested after breaking into marijuana provisioning center on Detroit's east side

Detroit police have arrested two men believed to be responsible for hitting a variety of pharmacies, dispensaries and fast food restaurants.

41-year-old woman killed as Sterling Heights police investigate first homicide of year

Sterling Heights police are investigating their first homicide case of the year after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building.

More adults considering braces for health, cosmetic reasons

Braces can be considered a rite of passage for teenagers, but more adults are considering them, too.

